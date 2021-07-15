Fantasy Premier League tips: How do you score bonus points?

In Fantasy Premier League, your players are going to receive points for scoring, assisting and getting clean sheets among other things. But that's not where the scoring ends.

Usefully, the Premier League also gives bonus points (BPS) to players. Got a player who didn't get the final goal or assist but should be recognised? Fear not.

Three points get awarded to the best player in the game, two to the second-best player and one to the third-best player.

The BPS are calculated with the following data, which is supplied by Opta.

3 BPS: Player plays 1 to 60 minutes

6 BPS: Player plays over 60 minutes

12 BPS: Goalkeeper or defender scores

18 BPS: Midfielder scores

24 BPS: Forward scores

9 BPS: Any player makes an assist

12 BPS: Goalkeeper or defender keeps a clean sheet

15 BPS: Goalkeeper saves a penalty

2 BPS: Goalkeeper makes a save

1 BPS: Successful open play cross

3 BPS: Big chance created (a chance where the receiving player should score)

1 BPS: For every 2 clearances, blocks and interceptions (total)

1 BPS: For every 3 recoveries

1 BPS: Key pass (a pass which the receiving player takes a shot from

2 BPS: Successful tackle

1 BPS: Successful dribble

3 BPS: Player scores the goal that wins a match

2 BPS: 70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)

4 BPS: 80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)

6 BPS: 90%+ pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)

-3 BPS: Player concedes a penalty

-6 BPS: Player misses a penalty

-3 BPS: Player receives a yellow card

-9 BPS: Player receives a red card

-6 BPS: Player scores an own goal

-3 BPS: Player misses a big chance

-3 BPS: Player makes an error that leads to a goal

-1 BPS: Player makes an error which leads to an attempt at goal

-1 BPS: Player is tackled

-1 BPS: Player makes a foul

-1 BPS: Player caught offside

-1 BPS: Shot off target

If there is a tie for first place, Players 1 & 2 will receive the points each. Player 3 will receive one point.

If there is a tie for second place, Players 2 and 3 will receive two points each. Player 1 will still receive 3 points.

If there is a tie for third place, Player 1 will receive three points, Player 2 will receive two points and Players 3 & 4 will receive one point each.

