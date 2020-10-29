Quiz! Can you name every Arsenal player to appear in a European final post-2000?

Eight minutes on the clock, 41 players to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends - get the Gooners in your life involved.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?

Arsenal haven't got a good record in European finals this century - played three, lost three. Still, today's quiz is still a trip down memory lane of sorts, as we're looking for the players that lined up in those matches, and they come from three very distinct eras of the club's history.

There was the 2000 UEFA Cup defeat against Galatasaray, which feels like a crossover episode of the 1998 and 2002 double-winning sides. Then there's the 2006 Champions League-losing team, which despite a horrible result against Barcelona, gave Gunners fans much joy on the road to Paris, beating Real Madrid and Juventus, and sending off Highbury in style.

Maybe there's less nostalgia to be had from Unai Emery's XI that lost 4-1 to Chelsea two years' back. Hmm.

But hey - it's a new season, there's a new man at the helm and tonight, Arsenal go again in Europe - will it be another European final this May?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

RICH JOLLY We could finally see the 'new' Chelsea this weekend: does Frank Lampard know what it looks like?

RANKED! The 10 best playmakers in the world

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars