Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances?

Eight minutes on the clock, 47 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League knockout team ever?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

It used to be the World Cup that was the standard for how we judged players. Somewhere along the way, the Champions League became the bar.

Since 1993, some of the biggest stars in history have made their names on weeknights under the lights. It's these guys who make the European elite what they are.

These are the faces we associate with that beautiful operatic anthem. With the star ball. With that trophy.

Today, we're looking for the players who have played most in the Champions League - easy, right?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?