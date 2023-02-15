Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances?
It's the biggest competition in the sport – so that makes these guys the biggest players of the past two decades
Eight minutes on the clock, 47 players to guess.
It used to be the World Cup that was the standard for how we judged players. Somewhere along the way, the Champions League became the bar.
Since 1993, some of the biggest stars in history have made their names on weeknights under the lights. It's these guys who make the European elite what they are.
These are the faces we associate with that beautiful operatic anthem. With the star ball. With that trophy.
Today, we're looking for the players who have played most in the Champions League - easy, right?
