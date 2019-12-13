Quiz! Can you name the last 50 scorers in Arsenal vs Manchester City games?

This features goals from all competitions, so we’re giving you a full 10 minutes to rack your brains for some of this quiz’s trickier answers.

Underwear model Freddie Ljungberg is doing a bit of work as Arsenal’s interim manager to tide him over at the moment, and will face his biggest challenge yet in the temporary role when his side face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Sunday.

City, whose form this season has been as on-and-off as a pair of Spurs’ player’s undies after Lasagne-gate (enough underwear references – Ed.), come into this after a galling defeat to rivals Manchester United last weekend.

This fixture may not be considered a staple classic of the Premier League era – the two sides’ best periods never overlapped – but has still thrown up plenty of high-scoring matches over the years.

So this quiz – featuring goals from all competitions (your League Cup memory may be tested) takes us back as far as 2005 – back when Ljungberg was still on billboards with his lovely Calvin Kleins.

