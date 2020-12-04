Quiz! Can you name every manager to face Sean Dyche in the Premier League?

10 minutes on the clock, 59 managers to get.

For 200 games this weekend, big Sean Dyche has graced Turf Moor with his gravelly voice and two deep blocks of four - what a job he's done, too.

The former defender - surprise, surprise - has taken Burnley from the Championship into Europe, and in four and a half seasons (covering two spells) of Premier League football, he's taken some mighty scalps, out-thinking some of the league's best bosses.

But who has Dyche been up against in the opposing dugout? Essentially, we're just asking you to name as many managers as you can from 2014/15, and then from 2016 onwards. So even those of you who don't support Burnley stand a chance in this one.

We've listed each manager by their most recent match against Dychey, just to make it that bit easier.

