Football TV shows, films and documentaries: The complete list of what to watch where

TV shows

Ted Lasso (2020-)

Network: Apple TV+

Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster

Synopsis: An American Football coach makes the transition to the Premier League – but while he's expected to flop in England, Ted's infectious personality is a hit with fans and staff alike.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ now - and get 7 days for free when you sign up

2. Dream Team (1997-2007)

Network: Sky One

Starring: Alison King, Nina Muschallik, Frankie Fitzgerald

Synopsis: The on-field and off-field affairs of the fictional Harchester United Football Club are charted with a spectacular rise and fall.

Watch Dream Team on DailyMotion / Buy the complete collection from Amazon

3. Mike Bassett: Manager (2005)

Network: ITV

Starring: Ricky Tomlinson, Amanda Redman, Steve Edge

Synopsis: Three years after the events of Mike Bassett: England Manager, the hapless boss returns to Wirral County.

Watch Mike Bassett: Manager on YouTube / Buy the complete series from Amazon

4. The English Game (2020)

Network: Netflix

Starring: Julian Fellowes, Tony Charles, Oliver Cotton

Synopsis: In the 1870s, football in Great Britain was a sport for the wealthy. A working-class star and his upper-class counterpart come together to change the game forever.

Watch The English Game on Netflix

5. Jamie Johnson (2016-)

Network: CBBC

Starring: Louis Dunn, Jonnie Kimmins, Patrick Ward, Emma Stansfield, Tim Dantay

Synopsis: Jamie Johnson negotiates secondary school and issues at home, along with being a talented footballer.

Watch Jamie Johnson on BBC iPlayer

Films

1. The Damned United (2009)

Directed by: Tom Hooper

Starring: Michael Sheen, Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, Jim Broadbent

Synopsis: Brian Clough takes over at Leeds United – but his spell at the club is short-lived and ill-fated.

Watch The Damned United on Prime Video

2. Mike Bassett: England Manager (2002)

Directed by: Steve Barron

Starring: Ricky Tomlinson, Amanda Redman, Bradley Walsh

Synopsis: The England manager's job goes to a rookie in the shape of Mike Bassett – but though Bassett tinkers with formations and personnel, he just can't seem to get the best out of his team.

Watch Mike Bassett: England Manager on Prime Video

3. Goal! (2005)

Directed by: Danny Cannon

Starring: Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, Marcel Iures, Stephen Dillane, Anna Friel

Synopsis: Santiago Munez is a young man from a rough background, offered the chance to trial with one of England's top football clubs.

Watch Goal! on Prime Video

4. Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

Directed by: Gurinder Chadha

Starring: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Synopsis: Jesminder Bhamra is the 18-year-old daughter of British Indian Sikhs, seeking a career in football - much to the disapproval of her family.

Watch Bend It Like Beckham on Prime Video

5. Escape To Victory (1981)

Directed by: John Huston

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max von Sydow, Pele

Synopsis: Allied prisoners of war, who are interned in a German prison camp during the Second World War, play an exhibition match of football against a German team. There are star cameos from legendary players.

Watch Escape to Victory on Prime Video

6. United (2011)

Directed by: James Strong

Starring: David Tennant, Jack O'Connell, Sam Claflin, Dougray Scott

Synopsis: Manchester United assistant manager Jimmy Murphy and player Bobby Charlton are the focus, in this true story about the Busby Babes.

Watch United on Prime Video

7. Looking For Eric (2009)

Directed by: Ken Loach

Starring: Eric Cantona, Steve Evets, Lucy-Jo Hudson, Matthew McNulty

Synopsis: One down-on-his-luck football fan begins seeing a vision of his hero, Eric Cantona, played by the United star himself. In time, Cantona helps him turn things around.

Watch Looking For Eric on Prime Video

8. Goal II: Living the Dream (2007)

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra

Starring: Kuno Becker, Stephen Dillane, Anna Friel, Leonor Varela

Synopsis: Star of the first movie, Santiago Munez, transfers from Newcastle United to Real Madrid – and lives the Galactico dream in the Spanish capital.

Watch Goal II: Living the Dream on Prime Video

Directed by: Nick Love

Starring: Danny Dyer, Frank Harper, Tamer Hassan, Roland Manookian

Synopsis: A Chelsea fan and hooligan, who lives for violence, sex, drugs and alcohol, has an epiphany about his life.

Watch The Football Factory on Prime Video

10. Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Directed by: Stephen Chow

Starring: Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei, Ng Man-tat, Patrick Tse

Synopsis: Dedicated Shaolin practitioner Sing is determined to re-unite his brothers to apply the ancient art of Shaolin to football.

Watch Shaolin Soccer on Prime Video

11. Mean Machine (2001)

Directed by: Barry Skolnick

Starring: Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham, David Hemmings

Synopsis: Danny Mehan was one of the biggest stars in football until he was caught rigging a match: while in prison he leads his inmates in a game against the prison guards.

Watch Mean Machine on Prime Video

12. Goal III: Taking On The World (2009)

Directed by: Andrew Morahan

Starring: JJ Feild, Leo Gregory, Kuno Becker, Nick Moran, Tamer Hassan

Synopsis: Munez takes a backseat as the story follows two English players at the World Cup.

Watch Goal III: Taking On The World on Prime Video

Documentaries

1. All or Nothing (2015-)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: With unrivalled access to a football club, the Amazon cameras go deep into the seasons of some of the biggest sides on Earth.

Watch Manchester City: All or Nothing on Amazon Prime / Watch Tottenham Hotspur: All or Nothin on Amazon Prime / Watch Juventus: All or Nothing on Amazon Prime / Watch Brazil National Team: All or Nothing on Amazon Prime

2. Fever Pitch! The Rise of the Premier League (2021)

Network: BBC

Synopsis: The biggest figures of the Premier League tell the complete, unfiltered story of how the world's greatest league became what it is today.

Watch Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League on BBC iPlayer

3. The Class of 92 (2013)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Manchester United's academy graduates of the early 1990s tell their stories.

Watch The Class of 92 on Amazon Prime

4. Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (2021)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Sir Alex Ferguson looks back on his life, following a life-threatening illness in 2018.

Watch Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In on Amazon Prime

5. 89 (2020)

Network: Sky

Synopsis: The incredible tale of Arsenal's 1988/89 title win, as told by those who made it happen and those who witnessed the championship showdown at Anfield.

Watch 89 on Amazon Prime

6. Take the Ball, Pass the Ball (2018)

Synopsis: The story of Barcelona's irresistable rise, with interviews from players and Pep Guardiola himself.

Watch Take the Ball, Pass the Ball on Amazon Prime

7. The State of Play (2019)

Network: BT Sport

Synopsis: This BT Sport Film looks at the strengths and flaws of the modern game from the perspective of players, managers, clubs and society. Featuring Gareth Bale, Jadon Sancho and more.

Watch The State of Play on BT Sport

8. Greavsie (2020)

Network: BT Sport

Synopsis: The rise and fall of one of England's greatest ever sporting icons, Jimmy Greaves.

Watch Greavsie on BT Sport

9. Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager (2018)

Synopsis: The story of one of England's greatest ever coaching talents, with sharp focus on his season-long stint at Barcelona.

Watch Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager on Amazon Prime

10. The United Way (2021)

Network: MadMan Films

Synopsis: Presented by the peerless Eric Cantona and featuring stunning archive and never before seen footage, The United Way celebrates the birth and growth of Manchester United.

Watch The United Way on Amazon Prime

11. Ronaldo (2015)

12. Warnock (2005)

Synopsis: Cameras follow around Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock during the 2004/05 Championship season.

Watch Warnock on YouTube

13. Becoming Zlatan (2015)

Network: StudioCanal

Synopsis: Becoming Zlatan follows the decisive years of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, told through rare archive footage from his debut with Malmo FF in 1999, through his conflict-ridden years with Ajax and up to his final breakthrough with Juventus in 2005.

Watch Becoming Zlatan on Amazon

14. Inside Borussia Dortmund (2019)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Players' professional and personal lives are viewed in this insightful documentary digging deeper on the beloved Bundesliga giants.

Watch Inside Borussia Dortmund on Amazon Prime

15. Managing England: The Impossible Job (1994)

Network: BBC

Synopsis: BBC Sport traces the history of one of the toughest jobs in sport, the England football manager, featuring rare archive footage and new interviews.

Watch Managing England: The Impossible Job on YouTube

16. Les Bleus: Une Autre Histoire de France (2016)

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: The story of the French national team from 1998 to 2016, told by some of the leading figures in the nation's sporting landscape.

Buy Les Bleus, Une Autre Histoire De France on Amazon

17. Sunderland ‘Til I Die (2018-2020)

Network: Netflix

Synopsis: Football is more than just the beautiful game to the city of Sunderland. When support and passion transcends the pitch it makes or breaks a community.

Watch Sunderland Till I Die on Netflix

18. Diego Maradona (2019)

Network: HBO

Synopsis: Over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from Maradona's personal archive are used to build this incredible image of one of the world's greatest-ever players.

Watch Maradona on Amazon Prime

19. Next Goal Wins (2014)

Network: Icon Film Distribution Ltd

Synopsis: Thomas Rongen, a Dutch football coach is hired to lead the national team for American Samoa, as he attempts to manage the team to its first victory ever, in international competition, during qualifying matches for the 2014 World Cup.

Watch Next Goal Wins on Amazon

20. I Believe In Miracles (2015)

Synopsis: Following a disaster at Leeds United, Nottingham Forest hire Brian Clough. Using unseen footage of games and including interviews with every player from Clough’s European Cup-winning side, I Believe in Miracles is the untold story of how the team nobody believed in and the manager nobody wanted went on to beat the world’s best and become one of the greatest sides in British football history.

Watch I Believe In Miracles on Amazon

21. The Game of Their Lives (2001)

Synopsis: The true story of how the North Korean football team stunned everyone at the 1966 World Cup with one of the greatest upsets ever.

Watch The Game of their Lives on Vimeo

22. One Night in Turin (2010)

Synopsis: English football has been tarnished by the 1980s – but across six weeks in Italy, the England national team look to broadcast a better image of the beautiful game.

Watch One Night In Turin on Amazon Prime

23. Six Dreams (2018)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: A club President, two rising stars, a Sports Director of a recently promoted team, a veteran idol from Mexico and a beloved coach are all followed this documentary about La Liga.

Watch Six Dreams on Amazon Prime

24. Take Us Home: Leeds United (2019–2020)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Following last season’s heartbreak, Leeds United embark on a new season with renewed hope of reaching the Premier League.

Watch Take Us Home: Leeds United on Amazon Prime

25. Arsene Wenger: Invincible (2021)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Arsene Wenger looks back at his career, with a little help from rivals, former players and friends.

Watch Arsene Wenger: Invincible on Amazon Prime

26. Rooney (2022)

Network: Amazon

Synopsis: Unprecedented access to the life and career of a global sports star and England’s greatest ever striker, Rooney takes a look back on the career of Wayne Rooney.

Watch Rooney on Amazon Prime

