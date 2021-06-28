How many fans will be at Wembley for England vs Germany?

45,000 fans are allowed to attend Wembley for England's last-16 clash against rivals Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday 29 June.

England will play their fourth match out of four at Wembley when they take on Germany, having played all of their group matches at their home ground as well - against Croatia, Scotland, and Czech Republic.

22,500 fans were allowed to watch those group matches, but the capacity has been increased by double with the arrival of the knockout rounds. The winner will progress to the quarter-finals to play either Sweden or Ukraine, who play later on Tuesday night. Rome's Olympic Stadium will host that game at 8pm BST on Saturday 3 July.

If England are victorious against Germany and manage to make it to the final of Euro 2020, then the quarter-finals will be the only match they play away from Wembley all tournament. Wembley will host both semi-finals, before taking centre stage for the final.

60,000 are expected to be allowed for both the semi-finals and final, meaning Wembley will be at two-thirds of its total capacity. England's national stadium has a normal capacity of 90,000.

The Three Lions take on Die Mannschaft in at the same venue, in the same tournament, 25 years on from Euro 1996. Germany won on penalties on that occasion, after England's current manager Gareth Southgate missed his crucial spot kick. Looking to right their wrongs from that semi-final bout in 96, England take on Germany having scored two goals in three games, though they managed to keep a clean sheet in all three games.

Germany, meanwhile, finished runners-up in Group F, behind 2018 World Cup winners France, and ahead of Euro 2016 winners Portugal. The Germans lost their opening match 1-0 against France, before demolishing Portugal 4-2. Playing all of their group matches at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany then drew 2-2 against Hungary to, perhaps fortunately, qualify in second place and set up this tie against England.

