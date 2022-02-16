Inter v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Inter v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 16 February, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they face Inter in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday, but they still trail Manchester City by nine points in the Premier League. The Reds have played one game fewer than the champions and there is still one more head-to-head clash between them to come, but it is hard to see City slipping up from here. Liverpool will thus be even more determined to triumph in the Champions League this term.

Drawn into the group of death alongside Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan, Liverpool made light work of the first stage of the competition. Each of their six matches ended in victory for Klopp’s team, who scored 17 goals and conceded only six against strong opposition.

There is an argument that while Pep Guardiola has cracked a league format, Liverpool are better suited to knockout football – and that could stand them in good stead in the months ahead.

Inter have reached the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in a decade after suffering three consecutive group stage eliminations prior to this season.

The Nerazzurri head into Wednesday’s game in mediocre form, though, with only one win in their last four Serie A games. Inter have played one match fewer than Milan and their title prospects are therefore still in their own hands, but Simone Inzaghi will be slightly concerned with how his team have performed in 2022.

Inter will have to make do without the suspended duo Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens, while Nicolo Barella is serving a European suspension.

Liverpool will need to assess Joe Gomez and Divock Origi in the run-up to kick-off, but neither was likely to start anyway. Diogo Jota is in line to return to the XI after missing out against Burnley at the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

