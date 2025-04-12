Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live streams for Women's FA Cup semi-final

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool to see two rivals battling it out in thesemi-finals of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Read more WSL season so far

If Liverpool come away with the win it would be an upset because of Chelsea's dominance across all competitions this season.

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played at Kingsmeadow in London, with kick-off scheduled for 12.15pm BST / 7.15am ET on Saturday 12th April.

Read on to find out how to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live streams wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool FREE live streams

In the UK, the BBC will be showing Chelsea vs Liverpool online for free on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Chelsea v Liverpool from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you will be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Chelsea v Liverpool preview

Liverpool will be aiming to win silverware this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool may not have been able to take points off of Chelsea in the Women's Super League so far this season but they will be looking to knock them out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Reds famously threw a spanner in the Blues' WSL campaign last season with a 4-3 victory. Chelsea still went on to win the title but Liverpool have definitely proved they can beat the Blues when they are at their best.

It will be a slightly tougher ask this campaign with Liverpool's form dropping but it will still be a close match.

In FourFourTwo's view Chelsea will just edge Liverpool 2-1.