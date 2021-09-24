Leeds United squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

After 16 years away, Leeds made sure the Premier League knew they were back in 2020/21, storming to a ninth-place finish.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites' total of 59 points was the most by a newly promoted side since Ipswich 20 years earlier. It's no wonder there's talk of a push for European qualification in 2021/22.

Leeds ended last season as one of the form teams in the division, losing just one of their last 11 games, which included a dramatic win away to eventual champions Manchester City, despite playing the entire second half with ten men.

While Bielsa had been in charge at Elland Road since the summer of 2018, this was the Premier League's first taste of El Loco - and he didn't disappoint.

Pundits bemoaned the legendary Argentine's commitment to his ultra-intense attacking style of football - not least after Leeds' 6-2 thrashing by arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in December - but, surprisingly enough, one of the greatest coaches in the game knows what he's doing, and you could almost hear the sound of words being reluctantly munched on come May.

While Bielsa paced his technical area 13 steps at a time and had us mere mortals wincing at his endurance-squatting, a number of names stood out on the pitch.

Not that Bielsa's teams tend to be known for individuals standing head and shoulders above the rest, but Patrick Bamford truly arrived in the Premier League at the age of 27 - going on to finish the season as joint-fourth top scorer with 17 goals - Kalvin Phillips cemented his status as the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' before starring for England at the Euros, and Raphinha dazzled with his Brazilian flair after signing from Rennes.

So far this summer, Leeds have signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona to at least partially address a shortage of options at left-back, while winger Jack Harrison has finally made the permanent switch from Man City after three consecutive loan spells. Meanwhile, Norway U21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has joined from Valerenga to provide back-up for no.1 Illan Meslier.

Experienced fan favourites Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski have moved on to pastures new, but there have been no hammer-blow departures.

Goalkeepers: Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Adam Forshaw, Charlie Cresswell

Midfielders: Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt

