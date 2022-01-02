Leeds United v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Burnley live stream, Sunday 2 January, 2pm GMT

Burnley will be looking to bounce back from defeat on Thursday night when they travel to Elland Road this weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side played their first game since December 12 on Thursday, but a weakened team was unable to prevent Manchester United running out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford. Burnley gave it a good go but were always going to struggle without some of their key players, and Dyche will have highlighted Sunday’s encounter as the important of his team’s two matches either side of the New Year.

Burnley could be playing catch-up for a while, having played as many as three games fewer than some of their relegation rivals. The Clarets have still only won one match all season, and they are still searching for their first triumph on the road.

Leeds had their two fixtures over the festive period called off, before which they lost three games in a row by an aggregate score of 14-3. Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal were tough opponents, but the manner of the defeats to the latter duo was cause for concern.

The break may well have done Marcelo Bielsa’s side good. There is no question of Leeds changing their attack-minded style of play for as long as the Argentine is at the helm, and they will see to overwhelm Burnley’s backline by flooding players forward on Sunday.

Leeds will have to make do without Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo Moreno, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Diego Llorente, but Patrick Bamford could be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Brownhill, Kevin Long, Connor Roberts and Ashley Barnes. Dyche will hope to have Maxwel Cornet again after he was deemed not fit enough to return for the Manchester United game.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 January. See below for international broadcast options.

