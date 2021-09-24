Norwich City squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

The 2019/20 Norwich side were one of the worst in Premier League history, managing just 21 points as they finished well adrift at the bottom of the table.

There was to be no hangover for Daniel Farke's side, though, and the Canaries returned to the top flight in the most convincing fashion possible: by winning the notoriously difficult Championship at a canter, falling just three points short of the magic 100.

Two seasons ago, it felt like Norwich had been promoted ahead of schedule, and some chastening defeats rather backed that up. A 4-1 opening day defeat to Liverpool - who they'll also start the season against this time around - rather set the tone, and they were to ship four goals or more another five times in 2019/20.

Needless to say, defensively, they weren't really up to it then - as their record of 75 goals conceded painfully showed.

However, the Canaries' forgettable season also reflected the club's frugal approach to business - a commitment not to spend beyond their means.

That approach extends to selling players, too, and while star names like Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Emi Buendia - who joined Aston Villa this summer for £33 million - have moved on since they were last here, Norwich have always held out for their asking price.

Buendia's departure is a big blow - he was involved in no fewer than 31 goals last season - but there's a chance for academy product Todd Cantwell to even more firmly make his mark in the top flight after a strong showing in 2019/20, which included scoring in a famous 3-2 win over Manchester City at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, United States striker Josh Sargent will beef up a front line already boasting Teemu Pukki - who was among the Championship's top scorers with 26 goals last term - and Jordan Hugill, while Kosovo winger Milot Rashica joins the 21-year-old in arriving from Werder Bremen.

Continuing a theme, left-sided pairing Dimitrios Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis have both signed from PAOK.

Ben Gibson has made his loan move from Burnley permanent, adding more experience to the back line, while the highly promising Billy Gilmour - man of the match in Scotland's draw with England at Euro 2020 - will spend the campaign on loan from Chelsea.

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul. Angus Gunn, Michael McGovern

Defenders: Max Aarons, Sam Byram, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Bali Mumba, Dimitrios Giannoulis, Andrew Omobamidele, Brandon Williams, Ozan Kabak

Midfielders: Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Kieran Dowell, Przemyslaw Placheta, Todd Cantwell, Milot Rashica, Jacob Sorensen, Pierre Lees-Melou, Kenny McLean, Onel Hernandez, Melvin Sitti, Tom Trybull

Forwards: Jordan Hugill, Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah

