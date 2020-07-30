Quiz! Can you name England's top scorers and appearance makers to have played since 1966?

Four minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

On this day in 1966, the greatest thing to happen to English football ever happened. No - Gary Lineker was born in 1960.

Ever since England won the World Cup at Wembley Stadium on July 30 1966, we've been waiting for football to come home once more. It may happen next year at the Euros - but until then, let's look at some of the biggest heroes to come from our tiny little island.

Since 1966, we may not have won anything, but a number of legends have lit up the world stage wearing the famous three lions shirt. Today, we're looking at the top scorers and appearance makers to have played since England were world champions - how many can you name?

One of these days, it'll be coming home again.

