Quiz! Can you name every Chelsea manager in the Premier League era?

You have five minutes to guess 20 managers since 1992. Yes, we are including interim bosses. No, we're not including caretakers - unfortunately, no points for Steve Holland taking charge of one match in 2015 for this one...

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

If you're ever given the top job at Stamford Bridge, be very careful not to sneeze too loudly. You may startle some execs and get sacked for it.

Should Roman himself be reading this, we are of course joking. But Chelsea's reputation for dumping bosses precedes them in Premier League football.

In hiring their latest manager, the Blues have racked up 20 bosses since 1992 who have been put in permanent or interim control of the club. That's a new one every 18 months or so. Phenomenally regular.

And hey, it's not all Abramovich's fault - Chelsea were the first club to sack a manager in the Prem era...

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

CHELSEA Thomas Tuchel takes over Chelsea: 5 things that need fixing at Stamford Bridge

RANKED! FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

ARSENAL 5 things you need to know about new Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard