Quiz! Can you name every Juventus Champions League final line-up of the 2000s?

10 minutes on the clock, 48 players to guess - that's 14 each from the 2003, 2015 and 2017 finals.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every season's top-scoring trio since 2000?

Poor Juventus. They don't have the best of luck in the Champions League.

In 2003, Champions League balls floating over Old Trafford, Juventus were actually more recent winners of the trophy than the opposition, AC Milan. What played out turned out to be one of the dullest finals in living memory - and Juve were unfortunate to lose on penalties.

It took a long time to scale those heights again. Calciopoli and subsequent relegation didn't aid matters but when Juventus were in the midst of their multi-Scudetto-winning pomp of the mid-2000s, Antonio Conte led a fresh, new Juventus to the Champions League final in 2015. Again, they were somewhat unlucky - it's not every day that you come up against MSN in the final.

Max Allegri rebuilt the team in two years, though. Many of the key figures left, as once more, i bianconeri made it back to Blighty - Cardiff, this time - for a Champions League final. The result? Torn apart by one of the most ferocious squads ever assembled in Real Madrid. Maybe this year, eh lads?

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

TOM HANCOCK Should FA Cup replays be scrapped for good?

ANDREW MURRAY Why do footballers have to come to England to be appreciated?

JONATHAN WOODGATE EXCLUSIVE “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”