Quiz! Can you name the last 50 scorers in Chelsea vs Tottenham matches?
This London derby has been no stranger to high-scoring matches over the last few years. Can we have another please?
Chelsea vs Tottenham is always a tasty fixture, but the presence of Jose Mourinho in the Spurs dugout will add an extra bit of spice.
After four meetings last season - including a tight League Cup semi-final settled on away goals - this weekend will present the first opportunity for the clubs to butt heads in 2019/20.
Over the years, this clash has served up goalfests aplenty: 4-2 results in 2017 and 2012, a 5-3 in 2015, a 4-0 in 2014, and even a 4-4 back in 2008.
But which stars are responsible for those high-scoring fixtures? In today's quiz, we want you to name the last 50 goalscorers in games between these two sides – a challenge that will take you back to March 2007, when Chelsea were a good third place and Spurs a poor 11th.
There are 10 minutes on the clock for you to get all 50 – so let @FourFourTwo know your scores, and see where you end up on our daily Twitter leaderboard.
---
