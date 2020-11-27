Quiz! Can you name the scorers of the last 50 Premier League hat-tricks?

Seven minutes on the clock, 50 names to guess - some appear more than once.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every MLS team for the 2020 season?

English football has a close history with hat-tricks. After all - the only man to have ever scored a World Cup final hat-trick was English.

The Premier League sees a fair few hat-tricks a year. They're a gift to your Fantasy Premier League team, but painful to be on the receiving end of.

We've listed out the last 50 hat-tricks in the Premier League - which stretches back five years. That's a lot of goals.

All we want you to do is tell us who scored those goals...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 How to get Robert Lewandowski's 93-rated Player of the Month FUT card

RICHARD JOLLY Manchester City's project rebuild: Pep Guardiola faces a daunting new task

IN THE MAG Lionel Messi at Barcelona – the truth! PLUS Yeboah, Maradona, Willian, Ancelotti, Johnny Marr, transfer bust-ups and more