Quiz! Can you name the scorers of the last 50 Premier League hat-tricks?
Plenty of players have netted three in a game - but can you remember the last 50?
Seven minutes on the clock, 50 names to guess - some appear more than once.
English football has a close history with hat-tricks. After all - the only man to have ever scored a World Cup final hat-trick was English.
The Premier League sees a fair few hat-tricks a year. They're a gift to your Fantasy Premier League team, but painful to be on the receiving end of.
We've listed out the last 50 hat-tricks in the Premier League - which stretches back five years. That's a lot of goals.
All we want you to do is tell us who scored those goals...
