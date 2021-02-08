Quiz! Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?
From goals to key assists, fouls to saves, we're looking for the stat leaders in each category this season
10 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester City quiz?
We're getting to the stage in the Premier League season where everything's starting to... settle down a bit.
It's taken a while. After the thrashings, the controversies, the unlikely high-flyers and even unlikelier relegation candidates, we're settling into a rhythm of sorts. The league is becoming a little - just a little - more predictable.
So what better time to check if you've been paying attention?
We've listed out 16 stat categories on a range of things, from attacking output to defensive contribution. All we're looking for are the five players who top each one.
While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.
NOW READ
PREMIER LEAGUE 3 winners and 3 losers of the winter window
SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.