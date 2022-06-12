Spain v Czech Republic live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Spain v Czech Republic live stream, Sunday 12 June, 7.45pm

Spain will be looking for their second win of the 2022/23 Nations League when they host Czech Republic on Sunday.

Luis Enrique's side have taken five points from a possible nine so far, and are two adrift of Portugal in top spot of Group A2. They kick-started their campaign with a 1-1 draw with their neighbours, for whom Ricardo Horta notched a late equaliser in Seville to deny Spain victory.

La Roja then needed a late leveller of their own to avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on matchday two, with Inigo Martinez making it 2-2 in Prague in the 90th minute. Spain finally got off the mark last time out, edging out Switzerland 1-0 thanks to Pablo Sarabia's early strike.

Spain will be keen to keep the pressure on Portugal ahead of the September fixtures, so this game is a must-win. Luis Enrique will fancy his team's chances on home soil, where they have gone 23 games unbeaten since a 3-2 loss to England in the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2018.

Czech Republic have fared reasonably well in Group A2 so far. They are three points behind Portugal but qualification for the Finals was never really their aim. Instead, the Czechs set out to avoid relegation from League A - and they currently have a four-point buffer above Switzerland, who are yet to pick up a point.

Jaroslav Silhavy will have taken plenty of positives from the way his side performed in their first game against Spain. Czech Republic had little of the ball but they have Spain plenty to think about with their bursts forward in transition, and they were just a few minutes away from registering what wold have been a fantastic victory.

Spain will need to assess Ansu Fati to see whether the forward is fit enough to be involved here. Raul de Tomas has dropped out of the squad, while Diego Llorente's position in the starting Xi is under threat.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Sunday 12 June and is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

