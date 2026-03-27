How to watch Spain vs Serbia: live streams for international friendly

Watch the international friendly between Spain and Serbia, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Spain vs Serbia: key information • Date: Friday, 27 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET • Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal • FREE STREAM: RTVE Play (Spain) • TV and streaming: Amazon Prime (UK), ViX (USA) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 77% off NordVPN

There's no need for World Cup qualification play-offs for Spain after they comfortably secured qualification in the group phase of Europe's qualifiers. Lamine Yamal returns to the squad for these friendlies while Barca compatriots Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Joan Garcia and Dani Olmo will join him.

For Serbia, it was a real disappointment as they missed out on a play-off spot by a single point. They will hope to banish that frustration with an impressive performance against the top-ranked side in the world.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spain vs Serbia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Serbia for FREE

Spain vs Serbia will be free to stream in Spain via public broadcaster RTVE Play.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted to Spain, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the US right now – more on that below.

Watch Spain vs Serbia from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Spain vs Serbia on TV in the UK?

There is no direct television coverage of Spain vs Serbia in the UK but the match will be available on a pay-per-view basis via Amazon Prime.

Access will cost £2.49 but you don't need to be a Prime subscriber. Your standard Amazon account will suffice.

Watch selected friendlies and World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs on Prime Spain vs Serbia is available to stream for £2.49 on Amazon Prime Video. All you need is a standard Amazon account.

Is Spain vs Serbia on TV in the US?

Right now the only available stream we can see for Spain vs Serbia in the US is on ViX.

Price start at $5.99/month for an ad-supported plan, but do note that commentary will be in Spanish.

Can I watch Spain vs Serbia in Australia?

Unfortunately, it appears Spain vs Serbia has slipped through the cracks in Australia.

Visiting Oz from Spain? NordVPN can help unlock your free stream on RTVE Play from anywhere in the world.