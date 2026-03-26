How to watch Czechia vs Republic of Ireland: Free stream and TV details as Troy Parrott looks to work his magic again

Ireland's Troy Parrott has netted five in his last two ROI games

Watch Czechia vs Republic of Ireland in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Republic of Ireland's last appearance at the World Cup finals is as famous and infamous as they come.

In 2002, Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy clashed to a film-worthy degree and the legendary midfielder headed for home. Ireland reached the second round and took Spain to penalties without him.

It's been slim pickings since then and head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson is the latest to try and fill McCarthy's shoes.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Czechia vs Republic of Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Czechia vs Republic of Ireland for FREE

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland will be shown in Ireland on RTE Player and in Czechia on CT Sport.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from Czechia right now – more on that below.

Watch Czechia vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Czechia vs Republic of Ireland. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Czechia vs Republic of Ireland on TV in the UK?

There is no television coverage of Czechia vs Republic of Ireland in the UK but the match will be available on a pay-per-view basis via Amazon Prime.

Access will cost £2.49 but you don't need to be a Prime subscriber. Your standard Amazon account will suffice.