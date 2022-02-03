SPECIAL OFFER: Save over a third on a FourFourTwo mag subscription

Niko Krancjar on a free used to be the benchmark by which all great football deals were measured. Now, you'll find it's a hat-trick of FourFourTwo magazines, the best football publication on the planet, for just £12.75 – or 34% off shop price.

ORDER TODAY Save over a third on a FFT subscription now

Been thinking about trying a sub for a while but can't decide if it's right for you? Well now's your chance.

You won't regret it, as you not only receive all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content our readers love about the magazine - and for a cheaper price! - but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag.

(Image credit: Future)

The beautiful covers aren't available in the shops and they look even better than Jamie Redknapp did in the mid-nineties (and also now for that matter).

Recent editions of the mag have included our Euro 2020 special, 2021/22 season preview and interviews with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Arsene Wenger and Dennis Bergkamp. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest Premier League players of all time and celebrated Brazil on the 50th anniversary of the nation's glorious yet ultimately doomed 1970 World Cup side.

If this sounds like a bit of you, then grab three issues for £12.75 today. You won't even have to get off your backside to buy the mags - the postman will literally bring it to you.

So, what are you waiting for? Save over a third on a FFT subscription today!