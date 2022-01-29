The Championship Long Table: Here's how the race for the Premier League REALLY looks
By Mark White published
Fulham are running away with the Championship title – but how close is it at the top?
The Championship is renowned for how competitive it is – but what's the gap looking like between the top and the bottom of the league?
Well Fulham are looking comfortable at the top of the tree with a healthy cushion ahead of them and our Long Table shows that. By placing teams on the number of points that they have rather than their specific position in the table, we can see just how close everyone is in the league.
And it's very telling in the Championship this season.
|60
|59
|58
|Fulham
|57
|56
|55
|54
|53
|Blackburn
|52
|Bournemouth
|51
|QPR
|50
|49
|48
|47
|46
|45
West Brom, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield
|44
|43
Nottingham Forest
|42
|41
|40
|Coventry
|39
|Luton, Stoke
|38
|37
Preston, Blackpool
|36
Sheffield United, Millwall
|35
|34
|Bristol City
|33
|32
Swansea, Hull, Birmingham
|31
|30
|29
|28
|27
|26
|25
|24
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|Reading
|21
|20
|Peterborough
|19
|18
|17
|16
|15
|14
Derby, Barnsley
|13
|12
Fulham are top with a bit of a gap behind them, with Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and QPR all pushing for the second automatic place. Just behind them, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest are all in contention for playoff places.
Midtable is sparsely spread out, with Barnsley and Derby bottom of the league – and adrift of Peterborough right now.
Will all that change in weeks to come? We will see…
