The Championship Long Table: Here's how the race for the Premier League REALLY looks

published

Fulham are running away with the Championship title – but how close is it at the top?

Fulham
The Championship is renowned for how competitive it is – but what's the gap looking like between the top and the bottom of the league?

Well Fulham are looking comfortable at the top of the tree with a healthy cushion ahead of them and our Long Table shows that. By placing teams on the number of points that they have rather than their specific position in the table, we can see just how close everyone is in the league. 

And it's very telling in the Championship this season. 

Championship Long Table
60
59
58Fulham
57
56
55
54
53Blackburn
52Bournemouth
51QPR
50
49
48
47
46
45
West Brom, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield
44
43
Nottingham Forest
42
41
40Coventry
39Luton, Stoke
38
37
Preston, Blackpool
36
Sheffield United, Millwall
35
34Bristol City
33
32
Swansea, Hull, Birmingham
31
30
29
28
27
26
25
24
23Cardiff
22Reading
21
20Peterborough
19
18
17
16
15
14
Derby, Barnsley
13
12

Fulham are top with a bit of a gap behind them, with Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and QPR all pushing for the second automatic place. Just behind them, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest are all in contention for playoff places.

Midtable is sparsely spread out, with Barnsley and Derby bottom of the league – and adrift of Peterborough right now.

Will all that change in weeks to come? We will see…

