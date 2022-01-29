The Championship Long Table: Here's how the race for the Premier League REALLY looks

The Championship is renowned for how competitive it is – but what's the gap looking like between the top and the bottom of the league?

Well Fulham are looking comfortable at the top of the tree with a healthy cushion ahead of them and our Long Table shows that. By placing teams on the number of points that they have rather than their specific position in the table, we can see just how close everyone is in the league.

And it's very telling in the Championship this season.

Championship Long Table 60 59 58 Fulham 57 56 55 54 53 Blackburn 52 Bournemouth 51 QPR 50 49 48 47 46 45 West Brom, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield 44 43 Nottingham Forest 42 41 40 Coventry 39 Luton, Stoke 38 37 Preston, Blackpool 36 Sheffield United, Millwall 35 34 Bristol City 33 32 Swansea, Hull, Birmingham 31 30 29 28 27 26 25 24 23 Cardiff 22 Reading 21 20 Peterborough 19 18 17 16 15 14 Derby, Barnsley 13 12

Fulham are top with a bit of a gap behind them, with Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and QPR all pushing for the second automatic place. Just behind them, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest are all in contention for playoff places.

Midtable is sparsely spread out, with Barnsley and Derby bottom of the league – and adrift of Peterborough right now.

Will all that change in weeks to come? We will see…

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game