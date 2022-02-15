Who owns PSG? Everything you need to know about Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari chiefs

PSG never used to be this goliath of European football.

The club were founded in 1970, after the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester United had won their first European Cups. Traditionally, les Parisiens have never been a superpower in their own country either, with the likes of Saint-Etienne, Lyon and Marseille all enjoying dominance at one point or another.

But in the last decade, the club have ascended to the very top of the game. Consistent Ligue 1 success has been married with an omnipresence in the latter rounds of the Champions League – and it's all thanks to the owners.

Who owns PSG?

Qatar Sports Investments – or QSi – bought Paris Saint-Germain in 2011. QSi is subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – and that's the state-run sovereign-wealth fund in Qatar. This is why you'll sometimes hear PSG labelled as state-backed, like UAE-affiliated Manchester City and Saudi-affiliated Newcastle United.

The charismatic president in the centre of it all is Nasser Al-Khelaifi. An economics graduate from Qatar, Al-Khelaifi pursued a career in professional tennis before moving to business and is also the chairman of beIN Media Group, the Qatari TV network that broadcast the Champions League.

Adel Mohammed Tayyeb Mustafawi is the Vice Chairman of QSi and holds leadership positions within the Qatari banking industry. The other three other board members of the group are include Yousif Mohammed Al-Obaidli, Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Subaie and Sophie Jordan. All three are also on the beIN board, too.

