World Cup 2022: When can England qualify for the tournament?

England are top of their group in qualification for the 2022 World Cup and look well-placed to make it to Qatar.

In fact, a win tonight will put the Three Lions a whole eight points ahead of second-placed Poland. With only one team per group guaranteed to go through, it's imperative that Gareth Southgate's side make the most of this advantage.

So far, England have won every single match in their campaign. Albania, Hungary, Andorra and San Marino make up the rest of the pool.

With four games left to play, England could book their place at the World Cup with wins away to Andorra and at home to Hungary next month.

The 10 runners-up from all of the qualification groups will join two group winners from last season's Nations League in a tournament in March to determine which three other teams qualify from Europe.

There is still, however, a chance that England might not make it.

Defeat in Warsaw will cut England's lead at the top of the group to two points. In the last four games, England would have to pick up more points than Poland - or at least keep them within that two-point cushion.

Luckily for the English, Hungary and Albania have both been faced away from home already. The biggest test left for Kane and co. remains the Poland match tonight.