San Marino can qualify for the World Cup - but only if they lose

Everyone who loves football would be overjoyed to see San Marino qualify for the World Cup.

The micro-nation situated in northern-central Italy have been attempting to make it to the World Cup since 1994, but have so far never won a qualification game, earning just two points in 83 games.

And bizarrely, they need that trend to continue to be in with any chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

What do San Marino need to do to qualify for the World Cup?

England played a central part in one of their biggest claims to fame. In a World Cup qualifier between the two in 1993 San Marino took the lead after just 8.3 seconds thanks to Davide Gualtieri.

The goal was at the time, the fastest ever scored in World Cup qualifying. They went onto lose 7-1, but it was certainly some of the best 20 minutes ever for the microstate.

Ian Wright carries the ball back to the halfway line after scoring for England against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier in November 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to 2025, they are once again undergoing a World Cup qualification campaign. Their current record in attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup stands at seven games played, zero wins, zero draws, seven losses with 32 goals conceded, and one scored

However, their hopes of reaching the promised land are not over just yet...

The European minnows enjoyed a relatively successful Nations League campaign. They beat Liechtenstein twice, the only side they have ever beaten after beating them once in a friendly in 2004, and drew with Gibraltar, seeing them top their group.

The Nations League and World Cup qualifying are now linked, and by finishing top of their group, San Marino may have put themselves in with a chance of being involved in the World Cup play-offs.

Multiple things need to happen before that though.

The top four highest ranked group winners in the Nations League will compete in the European play-offs for the World Cup.

The Nations League group winners included Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, England, Norway, Czechia and North Macedonia. Each of these teams are in currently in the top two of their World Cup qualifying groups, meaning they are on track for automatic qualification, either to the World Cup or the play-offs..

Sweden, Wales, Romania, Northern Ireland, Moldova and San Marino were the other Nations League winners.

San Marino on the wrong end of a hammering against England in 2021

However, all of these teams are outside the top two in World Cup qualification as things stand, so they would gain one of the four play-off spots granted via the Nations League.

San Marino are the lowest ranked of these teams, so would miss out on a play-off spot. Romania are in San Marino's group, and are currently third, and should they move second, could boost San Marino's chances of reaching the play-offs.

A San Marino player in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

They trail Bosnia and Herzegovina by three points and have a inferior goal difference (+8 to +5). Romania play Bosnia in their penultimate qualifying game, before playing San Marino in their final qualifying game days later.

A Romanian win against Bosnia would see them move level on points, and close the goal difference gap, meaning, should San Marino lose, and lose heavily to Romania (which lets face it, they probably will), it may mean the Romanian's finish second, giving them a play-off place via the group.

It would move San Marino one step closer to gaining a play-off place.

Northern Ireland players celebrate after Isaac Price scored to complete a hat-trick in the UEFA Nations League match against Bulgaria at Windsor Park in Belfast, October 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

To actually gain a play-off place, they need Northern Ireland to also move into second, and they play Slovakia, who are currently second and Luxembourg, who are currently bottom and winless to close out their qualification.

It's a long shot, but let us dream, okay? San Marino at the World Cup, stranger things have happened... (actually we don't think they have but it would be seriously incredible!)