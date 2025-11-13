Watch England vs Serbia: TV channels and live streams as Wembley parties through its World Cup 2026 qualification closer

Watch England vs Serbia as Group I nears its conclusion and Thomas Tuchel plots the Three Lions' World Cup 2026 assault, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

The first part of England's job is done. Tuchel's men qualified for World Cup 2026 with two matches to spare but there's no intent to take their foot off the gas.

There's work still to be done for third-placed Serbia and England, who also play Albania in second, will have a huge say in their fortunes.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch England vs Serbia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Serbia for FREE in the UK

England's final home qualifier for World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live across ITV including free-to-air television coverage on ITV1 and STV.

It will also be available to stream on ITVX. All services are free to use for UK television licence holders.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch England vs Serbia from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy. It's fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure,

How to watch England vs Serbia in the US

Fans in the US can watch England vs Serbia on Fox Soccer Plus, which you can access by contacting your television provider.

Match Preview

The Group K equation couldn't be simpler and England are at the centre of it. Their place in the finals is assured but they're set to face both teams involved in the group's only unresolved issue.

It's a highly charged matter too. Serbia and Albania might take as much pleasure in knocking one another out as securing a place in the play-offs. That's the prize on offer with two games left.

Serbia visit London on Thursday already a point behind Albania, who play their away game against Andorra at the same time. Albania then welcome England on Sunday while Serbia host Latvia.

The reverse fixture was the highlight of Tuchel's young England reign. The Three Lions went to Belgrade in September with a perfect record in Group K but not much to shout about in terms of performances.

They dominated Serbia thanks to first-half goals from Harry Kane and Noni Madueke, adding three more in the second half to shine a whole different light on England's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Four of Serbia's players are operating in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic will lead the team in the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic and the quartet is completed by Sasa Lukic of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth pair Djordje and Veljko Milosavljevic.

Jude Bellingham, who scored the only goal of England's previous meeting with Serbia at the European Championship in 2024, is back with Tuchel and the squad after missing out in October.

The next few England games are purely about the ones that follow them, the ones that really matter. Questions like whether Bellingham can retain his place are now Tuchel's sole focus.