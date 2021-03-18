AC Milan v Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

AC Milan v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 March, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they face AC Milan on Thursday.

There were two different interpretations of last week’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford among the United fan base. The first saw it as a good result given that Milan were the better team on the night and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tend to play better away from home. Others saw it as a disappointing outcome, largely because Simon Kjaer’s equaliser came deep into second-half stoppage time.

United were certainly second best against the Italian giants last time out, and they will need to improve if they are to progress. Solskjaer and his players will draw confidence from their counter-attacking prowess, and it is notable that United remain unbeaten on the road in the Premier League this term, with Leicester the only side to have amassed more points on their travels. The speed of Mason Greenwood, Daniel James and Marcus Rashford will ask questions of the Milan backline.

Stefano Pioli’s side will also be quietly confident of securing the result they need to advance to the next round. Milan performed well at Old Trafford last week, and although they were beaten 1-0 by Napoli at the weekend, the Rossoneri have already proved they can go toe-to-toe with the Premier League’s second-best team.

United remain without Paul Pogba, who is not yet ready to return from a thigh injury. Dean Henderson will continue between the posts in David de Gea’s absence, while Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will need to be assessed. Phil Jones and Juan Mata are definitely out, but Donny van de Beek could make the bench.

Milan will have to make do without Alessio Romagnoli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but Mario Mandzukic and Ismael Bennacer will hope to be involved.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

