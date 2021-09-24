Ange Postecoglou must make do without eight players for Dundee United clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has eight players out for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United – most of them attackers.

Giorgos Giakoumakis (calf), Mikey Johnston (niggle), Karamoko Dembele (ankle), James Forrest (unspecified) and Kyogo Furuhashi (knee) are all missing from the forward ranks.

Defenders Greg Taylor (shoulder) and Christopher Jullien (knee) are also missing along with midfielder Callum McGregor (hamstring).

Dundee United boss Tam Courts is set to be without his main striker after Marc McNulty suffered a hamstring injury in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat by Hibernian.

The Tannadice manager is also sweating on the fitness of Charlie Mulgrew after he went off with muscle tightness on Thursday, although he is hopeful that the veteran defender was substituted before any significant damage was done.

Courts has a decision to make over which goalkeeper to start after alternating between Benjamin Siegrist and Trevor Carson in recent games, while defender Liam Smith is battling to shake off the knock that has kept him out of the last two matches.