Arsenal and Liverpool to go head-to-head for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma – report

Arsenal and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to reports.

Both clubs are considering a move for the Mali international, who joined the Seagulls in 2018, when the transfer market reopens in January.

Bissouma has been one of the Brighton’s leading performers since moving to the Amex Stadium from Lille.

And his displays have not gone unnoticed with Arsenal and Liverpool now weighing up offers for his services, according to talkSPORT.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan of the 24-year-old, while Jurgen Klopp has identified him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2016, is out of contract next summer and looks set to seek pastures new.

Arteta, meanwhile, is keen to find a long-term midfield partner for Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Dani Ceballos has played regularly this season but he is only on loan from Real Madrid.

Bissouma’s contract runs until the summer of 2023, but Brighton might find it difficult to keep hold of him were Arsenal or Liverpool to formally express an interest.

However, Graham Potter would be loath to lose one of his key players in the middle of the season, so interested parties could be forced to wait until next summer.

Bissouma has made nine starts in the Premier League this season and has now played more games for Brighton than he did for Lille.

Potter’s side return to action on Monday night when they take on south coast rivals Southampton at the Amex.

Brighton are currently four points clear of the relegation zone, but that margin will narrow if West Brom beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Seagulls have won two, drawn four and lost four of their 10 matches to date.

