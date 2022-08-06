Arsenal 'played like 2011 Barcelona' - Agbonlahor praises 'unbelievable' Gunners

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has compared Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to Pep Guardiola's brilliant Barcelona side in his role as talkSPORT pundit.

Arsenal impressed in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace as the Premier League got underway on Friday night and Agbonlahor said no team had played better in Saturday's fixtures.

"Arsenal have shown me the best 45 minutes of football this season, out of all the games we have seen. Last night and today," he said.

"They were unbelievable. Gabriel Jesus was so sharp, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko on the ball. Arsenal were playing like Barcelona of 2011. Yes or no?"

👏 "Arsenal showed me the best 45 minutes of the season so far."🔥 "They were unbelievable. They were like Pep's Barcelona from 2011!"Gabby Agbonlahor was a big fan of what he saw from Arsenal last night

The Gunners took the lead after 20 minutes at Selhurst Park through Gabriel Martinelli and wrapped up victory late in the game thanks to a Marc Guehi own goal.

Agbonlahor's colleague, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara, suggested Spurs had been better in their 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, but the ex-Villa striker said: "They played against like... [you had] the centre-half scoring own goals that he could have taken a touch and ran out with..."