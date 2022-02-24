Arsenal v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Wolves live stream, Thursday 24 February, 7.45pm GMT

Arsenal and Wolves will be looking to boost their respective top-four chances when they go head-to-head on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta's men ran out 2-1 winners against Brentford at the weekend to remain in a strong position in the race to qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal are still four points adrift of Manchester United in fourth, but they have three games in hand on both the Red Devils and West Ham, who are also above them in the standings by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Arsenal have won six of their last eight matches in the Premier League, with a 0-0 draw with Burnley and a narrow 2-1 loss to Manchester City the only blots on their copybook since December 6.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Arsenal as recently as February 10, but back-to-back victories over Tottenham and Leicester have kept Bruno Lage's men in the top-four race. Six points behind the final Champions League qualification spot, this is one of two games in hand Wolves have on some of their fellow contenders.

Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in controversial circumstances in the recent meeting between these two sides, but the Brazilian is available for Thursday's clash. Arteta has no fresh injury concerns after the weekend and he may be tempted to stick with the same starting XI that beat Brentford. One change he could make is restoring Takehiro Tomiyasu to the team in place of Cedric Soares at right-back.

Pedro Neto made his first appearance for Wolves in 10 months at the weekend, but the Portuguese forward is unlikely to be ready to start here. Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are both out, but Lage otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from. He too could name the same side that beat Leicester last time out.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 24 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

