Arsenal report: Gunners to battle Premier League rival for Robert Lewandowski following breakdown in contract talks

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs who may pursue a move for Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski this summer, after an impasse in contract negotiations with the Bundesliga giants.

The news of Lewandowski's contract breakdown was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano at the weekend, and it is thought Arsenal could be primed to make a move for the Polish striker this summer. Lewandowski has just over a year left to run on his current terms and had been interested in entering renewal discussions.

However, with Lewandowski turning 34 in the summer, the Bundesliga club are hesitant to tie him down to a long-term contract at this stage in his career. That leaves the door open to a summer move.

"Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open," Romano wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent ."

Bayern are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old is available for around €70m this summer and is seen as a long-term replacement for Lewandowski in Bayern's attack. The Pole has plundered over 300 Bundesliga goals during spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern. It is felt Haaland could score even more than that during his career.

Lewandowski has previously suggested he would be open to a move to a Premier League club and Arsenal seems the most natural fit at the current time. Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham already have a highly-paid no.9 in their ranks, while Liverpool tend to target younger players under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Gunners may need to fend off Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are also in desperate need of an out and out striker, having failed to replace Sergio Aguero last summer. Guardiola has worked with Lewandowski before, during his reign as Bayern gaffer, and could be open to using the Pole as a stop gap until the right long-term solution can be found.

