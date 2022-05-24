Arsenal report: One key factor could cost Gunners as they open talks with Premier League midfield target

Arsenal have opened talks with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans over a potential move, say reports, but the Gunners’ failure to reach the Champions League could cost them.

The Belgium international is about to enter the final year of his deal at the King Power and could be ready to move on.

Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab)reports that Arsenal are one of three clubs involved in the race to sign Tielemans, and talks have begun over a potential move.

However, Romano previously reported earlier in May that Champions League football will be crucial in convincing the 25-year-old, something that Mikel Arteta’s side can’t offer.

The Gunners choked at the end of the season in their bid for a top-four finish, losing to north London rivals and direct fourth-place challengers Tottenham, before suffering defeat in Newcastle.

Arteta’s side ultimately finished fifth, two points outside the Champions League places, and will therefore only be able to offer Tielemans Europa League football next season.

The Belgian already played in that competition for Leicester this season; the Foxes were knocked out and dropped into the Conference League, where they reached the semi-finals.

Another season in Europe’s second-tier competition might not be a particularly tempting prospect, but Arsenal’s long-term project with a youthful squad might be.

Romano hasn't named the other two clubs in the running for Tielemans, who has been at Leicester since joining from Monaco, initially on loan, in January 2019.

