Arsenal transfer news: Gunners edge closer to Houssem Aouar deal

Arsenal are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to bolster their midfield ahead of next season, following a disappointing campaign last time out.

Aouar was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium last summer, but Arsenal ultimately opted for Thomas Partey instead.

They are now searching for further reinforcements in the centre of the park, having loaned out Matteo Guendouzi and seen Dani Ceballos return to Real Madrid.

Granit Xhaka is also expected to depart north London in the coming weeks, with Roma in pole position to sign him.

Central midfield has therefore become an area in urgent need of strengthening, leading to Arsenal reigniting their interest in Aouar.

According to The Sun, their pursuit is progressing well despite rumoured interest from elsewhere.

A recent story suggested Tottenham, PSG and Atletico Madrid were all considering submitting offers for the Lyon captain.

The latest report suggests Arsenal remain at the front of the queue, but there is still work to do if Arteta's side are to get a deal over the line.

In more concrete news, Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is said to be on the verge of completing his switch to the Emirates Stadium,

This looks set to be a busy summer for Arsenal, with Ben White and Andrea Belotti among their other reported targets.

Arteta is about to enter his second full season at the helm, and a repeat of last term's eighth-place finish could see the Spaniard come under pressure.

Arsenal will be absent from European competition for the first time since 1996, having failed to even make the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

Getting their recruitment right this summer will be integral to Arsenal's chances of a successful campaign.

Aouar would be welcomed by the Emirates faithful, but this transfer saga is not over yet.

