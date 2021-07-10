Tottenham transfer news: Spurs join Arsenal in race to sign Houssem Aouar

Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal for the signature of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

The Gunners were first linked with the France international last summer and have renewed their interest ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Recent stories stated that Arsenal had made an official bid for Aouar, who is expected to depart Lyon this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta's side will face competition for his signature - including from their arch-rivals.

According to Le 10 Sport, Tottenham are now exploring the possibility of bringing Aouar to the club.

The appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as Spurs' new manager was confirmed last week, and the Portuguese - working with sporting director Fabio Paratici - is keen to get some new faces into the building.

Aouar is among the players Tottenham are targeting as Nuno seeks to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season.

As well as the two north London outfits, Atletico Madrid and PSG are also showing an interest in the 23-year-old.

Lyon demanded £55.5m for their captain last summer, but Aouar is available for a significantly cheaper fee this time around.

The current price stands at around £25m, although Lyon could extract a larger sum from buyers if a bidding war between multiple clubs ensues.

Tottenham are happy to meet the asking price as it stands, leaving Arsenal left to sweat.

Mikel Arteta has identified central midfield as an area in need of strengthening this summer.

Dani Ceballos is back at Real Madrid after his loan spell, while Matteo Guendouzi has been loaned out to Marseille and Granit Xhaka looks set to join Roma.

Aouar is viewed as an ideal partner for Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal are looking to kick on from disappointing campaigns in 2020/21.

The Gunners failed to qualify for European football for the first time since 1996, while Spurs missed out on the Champions League for the second season in succession.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

ENGLAND Thank you, Gareth Southgate: How a nation fell in love with a man who felt he had something to prove

ITALY The history of the Italy: why streetwise Azzurri will be formidable in the final of Euro 2020

FEATURE 10 players who deserve a big transfer after Euro 2020