Arsenal transfer news: Gunners pull out of move for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are pursuing other targets after pulling out of a deal for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

According to Football London, the Gunners were unwilling to meet the goalkeeper’s £30million price tag in their hunt for an alternative to Bernd Leno.

Ramsdale appealed to the club due to his homegrown status, Premier League experience and potential to improve over the coming years.

But Arsenal were unwilling to increase their original bid of £20million so negotiations with Sheffield United collapsed last night.

They are now reassessing their options with the start of the new season just a day away and only Runar Alex Runarsson offering experienced cover for Leno.

The Iceland international is expected to take his place on the bench for tomorrow’s game away to newly-promoted Brentford.

Ajax’s Andre Onana and West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone have also been linked with a move to the Emirates over recent weeks.

Mat Ryan spent the second half of last season on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion but has since joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal.

After coming through the ranks at Sheffield United, Ramsdale moved to Bournemouth in January 2018.

He broke into the first team following loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon, impressing even as Eddie Howe’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

Ramsdale then rejoined the Blades for £18.5million, playing every minute of every game last season.

Despite falling well short of survival, his stock continued to rise as he performed admirably in difficult circumstances, being named the club’s Player of the Year.

Ramsdale was called up to the Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020 as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson.

He was grateful for the experience of being part of England’s run to the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties, but didn’t make any appearances during the tournament.