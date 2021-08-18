Arsenal transfer news: Gunners resume talks over Aaron Ramsdale deal

Arsenal have re-opened talks with Sheffield United for the transfer of Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

Negotiations between the two clubs appeared to have broken down last week, as Arsenal's chances of signing the goalkeeper seemed to be drifting.

But in a dramatic turnaround, Arsenal have restarted dialogue with Sheffield United as they attempt to get a deal done, The Athletic writes.

Talks initially broke down due to the Premier League club's unwillingness to pay an asking price of £35m plus add-ons.

Arsenal believed the Blades were overvaluing a player whom they bought for £18.5m a year ago.

Sheffield United's return to the negotiating table indicates that they have indeed lowered their demands.

And with Ramsdale keen to move to the Emirates Stadium, there is now fresh hope that a compromise can be reached.

Arsenal had begun to turn their attention to Neto, Barcelona's out-of-favour Brazilian goalkeeper.

But United's willingness to restart talks means the Gunners are now throwing everything at the Ramsdale deal.

Slavisa Jokanovic, the Sheffield United manager, has confirmed that the 23-year-old is keen to return to the Premier League.

"(It's natural he wants to be a Premier League player," he said. "I am talking with him, he believes it can be a good move for himself but it is not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.

"In the end it is the decision of Arsenal. If they want him, they need to spend a lot of money. It can happen, but it is something I don’t want. If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, I say no.

“But I can understand the business side of both clubs and of Aaron too. He understands very well what I want. I’m not the guy who wants to sell him for any price. If Arsenal want to offer £100m and it was up to me, I’d say no.

"But I must be responsible and prudent for the club too. He is a talented English player and I understand Arsenal are interested, but this is the business. Arsenal is pushing from one side and I am pulling from a different side.

"Aaron doesn't have my permission to leave but I understand the situation. I will be more satisfied if this guy stays but if it doesn't happen I will wish him all the best."

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions