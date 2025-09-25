Arsenal in talks for €60m wonderkid up for Ballon d'Or's Kopa Trophy - to REPLACE star who's just signed deal: report

Arsenal have opened talks for a wonderkid signing, as manager Mikel Arteta hopes to complete his squad.

The Gunners brought eight new signings to the club over the summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze already making significant impacts in the first team, as Arsenal look to taste silverware for the first time in five years.

Given some of the injury issues at this early stage of the season, however, it's perhaps unsurprising that Arteta is still looking for areas to improve his side.

Arsenal enter talks for January signing

Arsenal are through to the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup

Thanks to a goal from Eze, Arsenal knocked out Port Vale from the Carabao Cup last night as they look to compete on four fronts this term – and their 2-0 win was underlined by a strong bench.

The Gunners spent over £250 million in the summer to improve the floor of their squad, but could well look to add to that to raise the ceiling.

Italian outlet Radio Radio has reaffirmed reports from Tutto Juve and Bianconera News that claim that Arsenal are “crazy” about Kenan Yildiz.

The German-born Turkey international was nominated for the Kopa Trophy alongside Gunner Myles Lewis-Skelly at this week's Ballon d'Or awards, and with his club Juventus looking to tie him down to a long-term deal, the North Londoners are circling and could offer up to €60 million.

Yildiz could well act as another backup to Bukayo Saka in the absence of Noni Madueke – who was recently ruled out for two months with a knee injury – but the report states that Leandro Trossard could be offered to Juve in part of the deal.

Trossard signed a new deal over the summer and so far, has played a prominent role in Arteta's attack, despite the influx of new recruits, but with the Belgian now 30 years old, there could be scope for Yildiz – 10 years his junior – to replace him in the long-term.

Kenan Yildiz is on Arsenal's shortlist

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal perhaps don't have the capital to make a move in January, given that they're pushing the limits of UEFA's financial regulations – but with Yildiz currently in negotiations over a deal in Turin, there might be the scope to take advantage of the uncertainty that currently clouds his future.

Trossard, however, remains fairly settled at the moment, and with a recent wage hike, it seems unlikely that he will leave N5 unless his playing time changes dramatically.

Yildiz is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Newcastle United this weekend when Premier League action continues.