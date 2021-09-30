Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to offer Alexandre Lacazette in swap deal for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal want to use Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight in a deal for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, according to reports.

The Morocco international has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are looking to bolster their attack.

Mikel Arteta's side are on a fine run of form, having won each of their last three matches in the Premier League.

But the Spaniard knows his side are not the finished article, and he wants to add more youthful vibrancy to the ranks.

The 24-year-old En-Nesyri would certainly appear to fit the mould of the type of player Arteta is looking for.

He scored 24 goals for Sevilla in 52 appearances in all competitions last term.

He has also made a good start to the current campaign, finding the net three times in six La Liga outings.

En-Nesyri is under contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until 2025, reducing the need for Sevilla to cash in on him any time soon.

But La Razon reports that Arsenal are hoping to strike a deal by offering Lacazette in part-exchange.

Sevilla are known to be admirers of the French striker, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium next summer.

Lacazette's soon-to-be free agent status means Arsenal will have to offer him to Sevilla in January.

The former Lyon man, however, might prefer to wait until next summer before deciding his future - particularly as Atletico Madrid , Juventus and AC Milan are also interested.

En-Nesyri, meanwhile, is set to represent Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations in January, potentially complicating any bid for his services from Arsenal.

The Gunners might have more success pursuing a deal for the striker at the end of the season, although they might need to meet his buyout clause of £69m to prise him away from Sevilla.

