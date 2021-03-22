Arsenal transfer news: Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi identified as Hector Bellerin replacement

Arsenal will consider a bid for Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi if Hector Bellerin brings his 10-year stay at the Emirates to an end this summer.

According to The Metro, one former Arsenal player has encouraged his old club to do everything they can to sign Hakimi in the event that Bellerin leaves.

Kevin Campbell, who started his career at the Gunners, scoring 46 goals in 228 league games, has been impressed by the right-back’s rampaging performances for Inter.

“Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player. I think the club will tread very carefully when they look who to sign this summer,” said Campbell.

“Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult. If the club see him as the best choice though they have got to go all out for him.”

Hakimi progressed through the Real Madrid youth system but only managed to make 17 appearances for the club’s first team.

He was sent on a productive two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of more opportunities and established himself as one of the world’s most exciting young full-backs.

Last July, Inter completed the signing of Hakimi on a five-year contract for €40million and he has ben one of the standout performers for Antonio Conte’s side this season.

Inter currently top the Serie A table, with AC Milan trailing six points behind having played a game more than their fierce rivals.

Hakimi has typically played at right wing-back in Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, contributing six goals and five assists in a stellar campaign.

Chelsea have also been monitoring the Moroccan international’s progress as Thomas Tuchel seeks to put his own stamp on the team he inherited from Frank Lampard.



