Arsenal transfer news: Juventus reject Mesut Ozil as Gunners struggle to offload outcast

Arsenal have unsuccessfully attempted to sell Mesut Ozil to Juventus, according to reports, with the Italian champions preferring to put faith in youngster Dejan Kulusevski.

Ozil wasn’t registered in the Gunners’ Premier League squad this season and the Premier League club are eager to offload one of their highest earners.

According to CBS reporter Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal offered Ozil to Juve in the last few weeks but failed to pique the interest of the Serie A giants.

Juve were instead intent on trusting in 20-year-old prospect Kulusevski, who has scored three goals in 13 league appearances so far in his debut season in Turin.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign him a new midfielder this month to improve his options, but the club are also focused on sales.

In addition to finding a new club for Ozil, the Gunners have put Sokratis Papastathopoulos on the market in January.

The 32-year-old was also left out of Arteta’s squad this season and hasn’t made a first team appearance in 2020/21.

