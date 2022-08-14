Battle of the Bridge II: Conte and Tuchel see red as Spurs win late point at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off following a fracas at the final whistle after Tottenham earned a late draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Harry Kane's header from a corner in stoppage time saw Spurs level for the second time to seal what had looked an unlikely point for Conte's side.

At the final whistle, Conte went to shake Tuchel's hand and the German appeared to tell the Italian to look him in the eye. When he did not, the Chelsea manager kept hold of his hand and the two squared up in a furious exchange.

Tuchel and Conte were quickly separated and referee Anthony Taylor showed both men the red card.

Things got HEATED between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte after a dramatic 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham. 👀pic.twitter.com/qmKs1cUfpkAugust 14, 2022

Senegal centre-back had given Chelsea the lead as he volley home in spectacular style from a corner after 19 minutes.

Tensions had risen in the second half when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled for Spurs after 68 minutes, with Chelsea unhappy at a challenge by Rodrigo Bentancur which went unpunished in the build-up.

Conte and Tuchel clashed after that incident and a melee insured on the touchline at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James then scored what looked like the winner after 77 minutes, when he was put through by Raheem Sterling, and Tuchel ran down the touchline in a provocative celebration.

But Kane's late leveller following a series of corners in added time earned a point for Spurs and lit the blue touch paper once again as the two managers squared up again.

The unseemly fracas after the final whistle was therefore no surprise and is likely to result in both managers being fined by the FA.