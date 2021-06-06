Belgium v Croatia live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

Belgium v Croatia live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 6 June, 7.45pm BST

Belgium and Croatia will continue their preparations for Euro 2020 in a pre-tournament friendly on Sunday.

The Red Devils are among the favourites to lift the trophy in the 16th edition of the European Championship this summer. Quarter-finalists at Euro 2016 and third-place finishers at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium are desperate to take the next step this time around. The ‘golden generation’ is running out of time to secure a piece of silverware, and Euro 2020 arguably represents their best chance of doing so.

A glance at Belgium’s attacking options shows why they have been heavily backed to triumph. There are concerns over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, but both players are among the best in the world in their positions when operating at 100 per cent. Romelu Lukaku is also among the leading strikers in the competition, and Thorgan Hazard and Youri Tielemans have kicked on since the last World Cup.

The doubts are at the other end of the field, and at the back of midfield if Axel Witsel is not fit in time. Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are past their best and could be exposed in the channels as the outside centre-halves in a back three. One way or another, Belgium’s games this summer should feature plenty of goals.

Croatia went one better than Belgium three years ago by reaching the World Cup final in Russia. Their own ‘golden generation’ has already started to be broken up, with Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic having retired from international football.

They are still an excellent side, though, and Gareth Southgate will be watching this game with interest ahead of England’s meeting with the Vatreni in their Euro 2020 opener. Luka Modric remains the star man in the centre of the park, but the key players here - provided they start - could be wingers Ivan Perisic and Ante Rebic.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Belgium v Croatia live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal