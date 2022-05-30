Betting odds: Which club will Gareth Bale join this summer?

Gareth Bale on a free? When the Welshman swapped Tottenham for Real Madrid nine years ago – for a then-world-record fee, no less – you’d have been forgiven for thinking there’d be a massive queue of clubs hoping to capture the forward when his contract eventually expired in Spain.

Yet given Bale’s massive wages and alleged preference for birdies over hat-tricks, there are far fewer suitors than one would have expected. Nevertheless, the rumour mill is rife and the 32-year-old will have a pick of some clubs. We take a look at the potential movers and shakers.

“Gareth Bale, back in the Abbey after all these years?” Fifth among the bookies favourites are boyhood club Southampton, whom the baby-faced-then-left-back swapped for Spurs in 2007. Bale played 45 times for Saints, after making his debut as a 16-year-old, scoring five goals and teeing-up 12. A return to the south of England would represent a homecoming, of sorts, for the Welshman.

Nouveau riche Newcastle have the edge over Saints, according to bookmakers, with their Saudi Arabian overlords reportedly keen to make a headline signing this summer. Five-time Champions League winner Bale would certainly represent that. But is Eddie Howe’s meticulous coaching philosophy really aligned with singing big names purely for the sake of it?

Eleven goals in 20 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 season represented a decent loan campaign for the returned king. Many expected Spurs to make the deal permanent last summer, but the financial aspects reportedly weren’t right. This July, however, a move for Bale would be far simpler. The Welshman revealed he felt like he’d come home during that campaign. Could he be saying that again soon?

Any MLS club – 4/1

Ah, the MLS. That great retirement village across the pond. Such is the blatant disregard for America’s top-flight, bookies haven't even bothered identifying one club. They’ll give you the lot at 4/1. Whether it’s David Beckham’s Inter Miami or David Beckham’s LA Galaxy, two things are for sure: it’ll pay well and there’ll be a decent golf course down the block.

Cardiff City – 1/3

The heavy favourites are Cardiff City, where Bale grew up. The forward’s love for Wales is well documented and not even a drop down to the Championship appears to be an issue. It would represent a huge fall from grace for a player who scored twice in the 2018 Champions League final, but Bale isn’t a man who seems to care much about what people think of him.

