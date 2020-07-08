Birmingham City vs Swansea live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Birmingham City vs Swansea, iFollow, 3pm BST

The Blues look unlikely to get dragged into a relegation scrap or mount a breathtaking play-off push, giving their final games an inconsequential feeling only heightened by the announcement that boss Pep Clotet will leave at the end of the season.

These matches will likely provide Birmingham fans the last chance to see wonderkid Jude Bellingham turn out for the club, however, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund both trailing the 16-year-old midfielder.

Clotet’s team were on a five-game winless steak in the Championship before March’s unexpected hiatus, and resuming the campaign against 2nd placed West Brom is less than ideal: they haven’t beaten the Baggies in seven meetings since a 2-0 back in 2006.

Swansea City started the season phenomenally, with five wins in their opening six games, including an excellent 1-0 win over table-toppers Leeds, courtesy of a last-minute Wayne Routledge goal. Since then, however, the Jacks have only won three more matches on the road.

It’s been a strange season of sorts for boss Steve Cooper. Andre Ayew has provided star quality up top and young keeper Freddie Woodman - on loan from Newcastle - has become a huge hit with the fans, but too often, the Swans have lacked any real bite going forward.

On Christmas Day, Swansea were in the play-off places and hoping for a surge in 2020 to see them back into the Premier League. After just one win in the last nine before lockdown however, expectations may well have adjusted.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on iFollow in the UK - the cost for UK residents is £10 per game, but just £6 for overseas viewers, so if you use a VPN you can get it cheaper. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Birmingham City vs Swansea live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.

Birmingham City fans can watch here.

Swansea fans can watch here.

It costs a tenner to see your team, but it only costs £6 if you are watching from overseas. So a smart tip is to get yourself a handy VPN, and set your location to overseas and pay less. We recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

