"Bloody Ronaldo": Atalanta's Marten De Roon makes a sly dig at Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

On Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo dug Manchester United out of another hole against Atalanta, only for Marten De Roon to make a funny sly dig at CR7 on social media.

United salvaged a point in the dying embers of the clash in Bergamo, as Ronaldo netted the equaliser in a 2-2 draw. The Portuguese forward had also scored the first on the night, capitalising in the final third to put his side ahead.

It was Ronaldo who scored the winner in the home fixture between the two sides, too, netting after 81 minutes to give United a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Marten De Roon of Atalanta, however, was less than thrilled with the veteran's contribution against his side during the group stages of the Champions League this year. The pair came up against each other in Serie A while Ronaldo played for Juventus and even met in the Nations League final, as Portugal beat the Netherlands to win the inaugural trophy in 2019.

On Saturday night, De Roon himself had tweeted, "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, Marten de Roon scores," following his stoppage-time winner for La Dea against Lazio.

After last night's result, De Roon quoted his own tweet to add "Or bloody Ronaldo."

Just in case any Ronaldo fans took offence from the tweet, however, De Roon was keen to make quick amends. The Dutchman followed up his post with a reply that read "I do love this perfect photo with my mate", which included a photo of Ronaldo, with De Roon just appearing in the corner, cut out from the centre.

Former Middlesbrough star De Room has had plenty of attention for his social media posts in the past. He once posted a video of himself saying that he would pay for the first three shirts that fans brought into the shop asking for his name on the back, only for him to wait around all day and no one to ask.

De Roon's comic capers do highlight the importance that Ronaldo has had to Manchester United so far, after scoring in each Champions League game this season.