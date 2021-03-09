Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 9 March, 8.00pm GMT

A draw at Signal Iduna Park will be enough for Borussia Dortmund to advance to the last eight of the Champions League at Sevilla’s expense.

Dortmund edged a five-goal thriller in the first meeting between these two sides. A 3-2 victory at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan puts them in a commanding position in the tie, but anyone who has paid attention to BVB’s season so far knows that nothing can be taken for granted. Dortmund possess plenty of attacking quality within their ranks and have the ability to blow Sevilla away on Tuesday, but their defensive deficiencies mean it is possible to envision the visitors to Germany picking Edin Terzic’s side off on the counter-attack.

Dortmund demonstrated both their strengths and weaknesses in the latest edition of Der Klassiker on Saturday. Erling Haaland scored two goals early on to give his team a 2-0 lead at the Allianz Arena, but Dortmund were unable to keep Bayern Munich out at the other end. By the time the referee’s whistle sounded to bring the game to an end, Bayern were celebrating a 4-2 triumph and Dortmund were still stuck in sixth place in the Bundesliga.

Sevilla also head into this game on the back of a defeat. A shock 2-1 loss to Elche dealt a blow to their hopes of a top-four finish in La Liga, while Julen Lopetegui’s men were also beaten 3-0 by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals last week. That result was enough for Barca to advance to the final despite having lost the first leg 2-0.

With four defeats in their last five outings in all competitions, Sevilla may well be on low confidence ahead of Tuesday’s contest, although the two away goals they scored in Dortmund mean a 1-0 or 2-1 win would be sufficient for progress to the quarter-finals.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT

