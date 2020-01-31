Bruno Fernandes reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's role in his Manchester United move

Bruno Fernandes has described his move to Manchester United as a "dream".

United finally completed the signing of their long-term transfer target on Thursday, paying an initial fee of £46.5m to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

And Fernandes has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, his fellow Portugal international, helped to convince him to join United.

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League and fortunately for me my dream is also to play for Manchester United," Fernandes told United's official website.

“I’m really excited. I want to help everyone and learn from the experienced players.

“I saw many [Premier League] games in Portugal because they show the games there and I followed Manchester United more when Cristiano [Ronaldo] was here. He’s a big player and I see him as an idol and I want to be in the form like Cristiano showed.

“I remember [Ronaldo's move to Old Trafford]. Sporting had a friendly match against Manchester [United] and he played really well like he does always and of course the fans were excited about him.

"Now I want to write my history, different to Cristiano because he is the best player in the world. He has played 15 years at the top and it’s difficult to do this, but I want to give my best to write my name in the history of Manchester United.

“I talked about Manchester United with Cristiano. He just said good things about United. He said he started living his dream here and he started being a really good player here.

"I think he is happy with my transfer and I also talked with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and he said he asked Cristiano about me and he said good things about me which is good. Cristiano plays with me in the national team and he knows me, and for me he’s a good person. I want to follow his steps.”

Fernandes could make his United debut when Solskjaer's side face Wolves this weekend.

